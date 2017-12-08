Sofia Richie

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Just Made Their First Official Appearance As A Couple

These two are fast becoming the next couple we obsess over and we like it.

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 10:58

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have only gone and made things all kinds of official this week, after stopping by an event with other real life people to show off their romance.

The couple opted for a fancy art exhibition in Miami Beach as their place of choice to go public, along with official third wheel of the Kardashians Jonathan Cheban.

And while that may seem like an odd selection of people to be casually hanging out, it turns out there was a full camera crew following them around documenting the whole thing.

But alas it’s not been made clear as to whether said crew were actually filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or just happened to be there from the time they arrived to the exact moment they left.

Scott and Sofia might just be the real deal.

Though this wouldn’t be the first time a plus one has ended up on the show, with all of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe’s other halves having stopped by to say hi at one point or another.

Kourtney recently showed off her own new flame on the show, as her and Younes Bendjima frolicked away in Cannes as the drama surrounding Scott and his string of women continued.

What will Kourtney think of Scott's latest flame?

We just really hope this is it for Lord Disick, because at this point we’re exhausted of trying to keep up with his love life. 

