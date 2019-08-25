Sofia Richie

Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present

No biggie.

Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 10:00

Scott Disick has come through with the most extravagant gift in celebration of girlfriend Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star purchased an estimated $200,000 black Aston Martin DB1 in honour of his partner’s big day, with Sofia taking to Instagram to brand him the “best boyfriend” ever for ordering the expensive gift.

Instagram/SofiaRichie

She even gave fans a glimpse at the customised orange interior of the sports car. Take a look at that below. 

Instagram/SofiaRichie

The couple have gone from strength to strength recently after enjoying a prolonged holiday for Kylie Jenner’s birthday bonanza. The duo have been dating since 2017 after Scott and then-partner Kourtney Kardashian decided to separate for good.

Sofia is ringing in her milestone birthday in a truly epic way after gathering a bunch of her closest friends including Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassi Baby), Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel for a trip to Las Vegas.

Getty

The group have been pictured at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, with Sofia wearing a bedazzled orange bikini as she posed for photographers in the hotel’s VIP section.

It looks like the 21-year-old is now the proud owner of two brand new cars, after she took to Instagram to share an image of a Range Rover alongside the caption: “'New range. Ok I'm good #21.”

Instagram/SofiaRichie

A Range Rover and an Aston Martin on the same day? What a life.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Hailey Baldwin Has A Mystery Word Tattooed On Her Neck But What Does It Say?
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras
Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life As She Talks Her Relationship With Fans
Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Make-Up And Skincare Brand For Gen Z
Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted With Someone Who Isn’t Tana Mongeau
Khloe Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Joking About True Thompson Counting Calories
Jake Paul Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Tana Mongeau During Solo Honeymoon
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3

More From Sofia Richie

Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
Nobody Understands Sofia Richie’s Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Sofia Richie Had The Best Response When A Troll Told Her To Split With Scott Disick
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Sofia Richie Gushes About Scott Disick Relationship For The First Time
Halsey, G-Eazy, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
7 Celeb Couples Whose 'Breakups' Were Over Before They Even Began: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Sofia Richie Is 'Living With Scott Disick Again' Following Break-Up Reports
Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have 'Split' Amid Rumours That He Cheated On Her
Did Kendall Jenner Throw Shade At Scott Disick For Dating 19-Year-Old Sofia Richie?

Trending Articles

Life
we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships