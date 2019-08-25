Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present

Scott Disick has come through with the most extravagant gift in celebration of girlfriend Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star purchased an estimated $200,000 black Aston Martin DB1 in honour of his partner’s big day, with Sofia taking to Instagram to brand him the “best boyfriend” ever for ordering the expensive gift.

She even gave fans a glimpse at the customised orange interior of the sports car. Take a look at that below.

The couple have gone from strength to strength recently after enjoying a prolonged holiday for Kylie Jenner’s birthday bonanza. The duo have been dating since 2017 after Scott and then-partner Kourtney Kardashian decided to separate for good.

Sofia is ringing in her milestone birthday in a truly epic way after gathering a bunch of her closest friends including Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassi Baby), Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel for a trip to Las Vegas.

The group have been pictured at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, with Sofia wearing a bedazzled orange bikini as she posed for photographers in the hotel’s VIP section.

It looks like the 21-year-old is now the proud owner of two brand new cars, after she took to Instagram to share an image of a Range Rover alongside the caption: “'New range. Ok I'm good #21.”

A Range Rover and an Aston Martin on the same day? What a life.