Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours

Kylie Jenner was absent from the celebrations

Monday, August 24, 2020 - 09:44

Sofia Richie has celebrated her 22nd birthday with friends and family amid rumours she’s parted ways with Scott Disick for good.

In footage published on Instagram Stories, Sofia and her entourage could be seen having the best time on a private jet while travelling to an undisclosed tropical location. Guests included Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, although Kylie herself notably didn’t make the trip.

Stassie designed team merch for the journey reading: “Sofia Turns 22” as the gang sipped champagne and danced around the jet.

A family friend called Shelleylyn Brandler even shared a cute mid-flight snap of Sofia snuggled up to her mum Diane. 

A source recently shed some light on Scott and Sofia’s relationship status, telling E News!: “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

Even though Kylie didn’t attend the event, a separate insider said she and Sofia are still friends: “Scott isn't going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie."

It looks like Sofia is having the dreamiest time on her mini-break after sharing the oceanfront view from her lavish cabana. As today is her actual birthday, we can only imagine what the next 24 hours have in store for her.

Happy 22nd Sofia!

