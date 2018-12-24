Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Has Just Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram

The model announced yesterday that she's quitting KUWTK

Friday, February 7, 2020 - 09:39


Sofia Richie has unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram and people are already speculating that they’ve had a major fallout.

This comes just one day after the model told Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn’t be making any more cameos on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in order to fully concentrate on her own goals.

"I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon," she said, adding that "great things are happening and I'm really excited about it."

She continued: "The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it."

The 21-year-old is reportedly considering moving away from the Kardashian-Jenner clan altogether. An insider told Radar Online that she has big dreams of moving to the East Coast with Scott Disick, while the rest of the clan reside in California. 

“She’s been talking about this for a while because it will help her modelling career and she has more friends in New York, as does Scott.

“He’s always been nervous about turning his back on the family for too long, out of fear that he’ll be frozen out or replaced by someone else."

What more can a guy ask for. THREE'S COMPANY

Despite Sofia and Kourtney have an amicable relationship, the 40-year-old had never hit the follow button on Sofia’s Instagram page. Even so, the pair looked pretty friendly on a family holiday to Cancun in 2018.

Here’s hoping this was just a technical glitch.

