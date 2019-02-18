Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Sofia Richie has opened up about whether she’ll ever make an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it sounds like her name won’t be on the credits anytime soon.

The model has been dating Scott Disick since 2017, with recent reports claiming that their relationship is so “serious” that nobody would be too surprised if they decided to start a family together soon.

Getty

But on Thursday, the 20-year-old spoke to Us Weekly about avoiding the E! show completely: “Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she replied when questioned if she’d ever join the cast.

It sounds like Scott is equally happy for her to take a step back from the family business, adding: “Everyone has their own choices and nobody should have to do anything they don’t want to do…It’s her choice.”

Getty

A source previously told the site that it’s unlikely she and Scott will tie the knot until they eventually have a child together: “It’s more likely that she gets pregnant before they get engaged,” the insider said.

Meanwhile a separate insider told People that there’s no bad blood between Sofia and the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan: “[She] and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids."

Even though Sofia isn’t keen on starring on the show for the time being, who’s to say she won’t change her mind at some point in the future?