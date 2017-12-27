Solange Cancels NYE Performance Due To Health Issues

Solange has had to cancel a scheduled New Year's Eve performance in South Africa due to doctor's orders.

The superstar was set to take her mesmerising live show to Afro Punk to ring in the new year with her South African fans, however health issues are preventing her from going ahead.

Taking to Instagram, Solange revealed she was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder earlier this year and has secretly been dealing with it ever since.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder," she announced. "It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me."

"It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."

Autonomic disorder is the umbrella term given to a number of disorders that affect the autonomic nervous system, so while it's not clear which type Solange is dealing with, it is a very serious matter.

She promises fans that she will return to South Africa with Afro Punk to perform the live show as soon as her health permits it, describing the past year of performing A Seat At The Table as "one of the most fulfilling".

First and foremost, Solange is looking to improve on self-care in 2018, saying "it needs to start with myself, and I'm looking forward to doing a better job of this."

Sending our love - always - to you, Solange! 💜

Words: Ross McNeilage

