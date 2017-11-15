Solange

Solange Gives Powerful Glamour Magazine 'Woman of the Year' Speech

What an incredible woman...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 11:54

Our appreciation of Solange knows no bounds. Not only has she released some of the best pop music in history ('Losing You') but last year she combined her art with her activism and released one of the greatest albums of all time (A Seat at the Table).

Last night the 'Don't Touch My Hair' star won a Glamour Magazine 'Woman of the Year' award and gave a moving speech. 

The 'I Decided' singer began by saying: "I'm overwhelmed with so much gratitude", before sharing some wisdom: "When I was about 11 years old, someone said to me 'You've got to shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you'll land amongst the stars.'"

Solange then opened up frankly about her own personal development: "My journey has been a rise and fall. It's been ugly, it's been loud, it's been disruptive, it's been long. It's often been painful but it's been free, it's been beautiful and it's been mine."

Seriously, everything that the 'Lovers in the Parking Lot' artist says is like poetry. We're so grateful that she's so candid.

Solange also spoke about releasing and performing A Seat at the Table: "This past year has been one of the most rewarding and wonderful moments of my life. I was able to turn my pain and my trauma and my rage into work and into my art."

And she praised black women: "I just want to say thank you to black women especially for uplifting me and loving up on me and seeing me in a way that I might not have even seen myself and I will continue to lift our voices. Thank you so much."

What a superstar. We are so glad that Solange is being recognised for all of the amazing work that she does.

im still so full 🌙 thank you again @glamourmag for this incredible honor of being named a “Woman of the Year” thank you claudia rankine for that presentation... just like your words, it will hold me for a lifetime... that room was filled with so many women who have shaken the ground with such powerful force, to hold a space in this way is meaningful beyond measure... #glamourwoty

Huge congrats to Solange for winning the award!

We couldn't think of a more deserving recipient.

Words: Sam Prance

