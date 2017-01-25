Sophie Kasaei

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

Because we have no idea what we want and it's a serious issue...

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:49

It’s that time of year. The two week period where we are PANICKING about what coat to buy that will work for Autumn and Winter, won’t break the bank and will make us look chic, cool and goddess-like.  We know the last part seems simple, but it’s not.

Thankfully, Sophie Kasaei is here to save day as she is pretty much queen of coats. So many strings on her Geordie bow eh?

Now our only problem is how to get about 637 times more money than we currently have to buy them all…

1. The red bomber…

Winter is dark enough already without all of our coats being black so add a pop of colour with a cosy bomber. 

Grab a similar one on Asos.com.

2. The camo shacket…

The camo print makes anything look cool and edgy. Chuck it over jeans and a jumper or a night out dress. Amaze.

Grab a similar one at topshop.com.

3. The leather look…

Leather is ideal for the transition from Autumn to Winter. Just throw over a jumper, add a scarf and you’re done. Plus it goes with EVERYTHING.

Get this exact jacket at lasula.co.uk.

4. The quilted puffa….

So you need a super cosy coat for when that snow starts falling. (God we can’t wait.) But also one you can throw on in autumn to run down the shops. This is perfect. It’s like being wrapped in your duvet. With a fur pillow. Ideal.

Grab a similar one at topshop.com.

5. The studded leather…

For that edgy vibe then chuck on this studded leather. There is nothing that takes an outfit from vanilla to rocky road quicker.

Grab a similar one at brandattic.com.

6. The demin…

Denim is probs the only coat that can work all year round tbh. From Spring to Winter, it can be thrown over a thin top or a chunky knit.

Grab a similar one at urbanoutfitters.com.

7. The raincoat…

In the UK, Autumn/Winter means one thing: rain. BOOOOO. So a rain coat is vital. And a rain coat that’s transparent so you can still see your outfit? CUTE.

Grab a similar one at onepiece.com.

8. The feather jacket…

If you're over your fur then the feather jacket will be perfect for you. It's different and chic and we need it on our bodies right now. 

Grab a similar one at topshop.com.

9. The fur jacket…

The ultimate Winter go-to that we can never get enough of. The faux fur keeps you cosiest in the coldest of winter and this pink colour will keep those summer vibes flowing. Yay.

Grab a similar one at lasula.co.uk.

