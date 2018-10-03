Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei might be shacked up with a new man rn, but that doesn't mean her Aussie co-star Alex Macpherson has ruled out the possibility of dating her in the future.

The lad answered a bunch of questions about the upcoming series of Geordie Shore over on Instagram, and he's teased what we can expect from him and Soph on the show.

PLAY the video for Charlotte Crosby's drunken drama...

While Alex is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to revealing what happened between them in the new series, we do know that they aren't currently together.

But in the words of Justin Bieber, never say never, as Alex wrote: "I wouldn't say no to the possibility of Sophie and I dating if we lived closer."

So for everyone shipping those two, there's still a glimmer of hope!

Another fan asked if he and Sophie are still together, and he wrote: "Your going to have to watch the upcoming series of Gshore to find out what happens."

Ooh, mysterious.

He went on to share his favourite Geordie Shore moment in Aus, revealing: "Probably would have to be the last day in Australia with the Geordies at the boat party."

But interestingly he chose a cute snap of him and Sophie to accompany his response.

Obvs Soph is happy with her new man rn, but we can't wait to find out everything that went on with her and Alex when GShore hits our screens.

Don't forget to tune into Geordie Shore Tuesday 16th October on MTV!