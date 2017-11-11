Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore And TOWIE Collide In Epic Night Out For Sophie Kasaei's Birthday

The Geordie lass celebrated turning 28 in absolute style

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 11:22

Sophie Kasaei brought together her best friends for her epic birthday night out – bringing together reality stars from two shows together.

The Geordie Shore beauty was joined by Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Abbie Holborn and others from the Newcastle Massive for her big night out.

Down south for the imminent MTV EMAs, Soph took her crew to party the night away at legendary Essex night club, Faces.

And being in the Essex neighbourhood meant Soph could catch up with good mate Amber Turner.

Instagram

Judging by all the wild Instagram Stories, the huge group had an absolutely mint night out.

On Sophie’s own Instagram Stories, there appeared to be enough alcohol flowing to quench the thirst of a ship full of sailors, while the dance floor action saw the group work up a sweat.

Riff Raff

Riff Raff

A post shared by Nathan Henry (@nathanhgshore) on

“Got me girls out for me birthday!” Sophie said as she shared video from the banging nightclub.

Footage showed Sophie demonstrate her best dance moves as she dropped on the dancefloor wearing a red hot dress.

Amber later took to Twitter to share a bathroom selfie of herself with Sophie – calling her “My baby girlll.”

We can only imagine how bad the hangovers will be today…

