Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Is Desperate To Borrow *This* Outfit From Sophie Kasaei And It’s Bold

It looks like Sophie Kasaei might have someone invading her wardrobe in the next few weeks after Nathan Henry admitted that he has his eye on one of her recent Instagram outfits.

The Geordie Shore lad took to social-media to point out that he’s a big fan of the tan and black long-sleeved dress she wore in a recent upload and revealed that he can see himself in the exact same ensemble.

Now check out the Geordie Shore stars' celebrity lookalikes...

In the comments section of the image, he responded: “I will be lending this thank you” alongside the heart eyes emoji. To her credit, Soph was totally cool with the idea and replied: “Sharings caring.”

The rest of her followers were equally impressed by the outfit, with one person writing: “Omg I love that dress!!!!!” and another confessing that the smock is being added to their wish list as we speak: “I love this !!!! Perfect winter dress !!! Cheers @sophiekasaei_💗”

This isn’t the first time Nathan and Soph have proved that they’re BFF goals. Aside from their incredible antics on Geordie Shore, the pair are always posting selfies and hanging out together in their downtime.

Just recently, Nath took to Instagram to describe the 29-year-old as “the ying to my f**ing yang” which sounds like they’re on good enough terms to borrow each other’s outfits whenever something catches their eye.

Instagram

Oh, and for anyone who is needing a bit of New Year’s inspiration, Soph recently took to Instagram to share the brutal word of warning a doctor gave her before she overhauled her lifestyle.

Are you loving this dress? Tweet us your thoughts @MTVUK.