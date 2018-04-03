Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter

London town is probably still wondering what on earth just hit it after the Geordie Shore and Jersey Shore casts came together for a day of pure mayhem on Tuesday.

And while the radgie's and the guido's 24-hour meet-up might be over, fans think the two shores might not be done colliding as Pauly D and Sophie Kasaei were spotted getting cosy at the end of the night.

Take a look at the video to see the biggest Jersey Shore bust-ups ever...

The pair were looking pretty happy as they left Spearmint Rhino strip club hand-in-hand. Now we don't know about you, but we reckon those look like the smiles of two people who are defo enjoying each other's company (or two people who have just left a strip club, but you get the point).

While there's no telling as yet whether the Geordie/Jersey meeting entailed a whirlwind romance, it's looking like Pauly D has certainly taken a liking to our worldie Soph.

Backgrid

The lad was desperately trying to find her yesterday afternoon, writing on Twitter: "Where’s @SophieKasaei_ ??!!!!"

Luckily he managed to locate her, and made damn sure he wouldn't lose her again by keeping a tight grip on her hand in the evening.

A pretty promising tweet was later sent from Soph's account, which read: "Yooo @DJPaulyD is soooooo hot mate cheers!!!."

While the lass confirmed that Pauly had nicked her phone, that didn't stop fans from doing a bit of speculating: "Pauly's about to show you what the D in his name stands for..... 👀 🤣 😏," wrote one joker.

All jokes aside, it's fair to say that the cast members of both shows got on like a house on fire, and we're just praying this means we haven't seen the last of the radgies and guidos together.

