Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Explains Why She Feels Like She’s ‘Got A New Lease Of Life’

Rachel Pilcher
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 13:43

Our Geordie Shore worldie Sophie Kasaei has opened up about why she’s been having the very best 2017, admitting that she feels like she’s now got ‘a new lease of life’.

Earlier this month, Sophie told fans about the exciting year she’s having, tweeting: “So far this has to be one of the most amazing years I have ever had!I never believed people when they said "positivity breads positivity” (sic).”

With fans asking why this year’s been proper mint for the Geordie lass, Sophie has taken to her new! magazine column to explain why she’s feeling so good, writing: “A lot of you have been asking why I’m feeling so happy at the minute after a tweet I did in the week.

“You’ve got to think I’ve got a flat in London this year, Geordie Shore was such a good experience and I just feel like this year’s been a really good one. 

“Work wise, it’s been really nice, compared to the s**t I used to go through. I used to worry about having no money, but now I feel like I’ve got a new lease of life.”

The Geordie lass will be returning to our screens for brand new Geordie Shore later this month, and has teased what we can expect from the new series - including some SERIOUSLY mortal moments.

Speaking about the upcoming mortal nights out, Sophie exclusively told MTV: “The most mortal moment has gotta be Nathan and when he gets drunk, he does some crazy sh*t."

