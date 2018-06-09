Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit

We are LIVING for Sophie Kasaei's latest ensemble.

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 17:17

Sophie Kasaei is never one to do things by halves when it comes to her outfits, but the Geordie Shore lass's latest outfit takes the biscuit for most extra af look ever.

And we are absolutely living for it. Soph went totally topless, enlisting the help of some trusty glitter to cover the nips.

Hit play on the video to remind yourself of Sophie Kasaei's sexiest snaps ever (NSFW!)...

Taking to Instagram, Sophie uploaded the snap alongside the caption: "Last nights white party got very messy on @anchoredcruise 😂Thank you so much for @theglitteraddictfor glitzing me and the girls up whilst being on the cruise!
#GlitzTheTitz #WhiteParty."

Now that's a party we wish we had been invited to.

Last nights white party got very messy on @anchoredcruise 😂 - Thank you so much for @theglitteraddict for glitzing me and the girls up whilst being on the cruise! #GlitzTheTitz #WhiteParty - Jumpsuit from @prettylittlething

Needless to say, loads of fans rushed to the comments to gush over Soph's look, with one person writing; "Dayyuuum 🔥."

"Looking fire 🔥🔥🔥," added someone else while a third wrote: "👌🏻👌🏻😘 looking extremely amazing."

A woman’s heart is an ocean of secrets 🛥😉

A woman’s heart is an ocean of secrets 🛥😉

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Soph is currently living it up on a cruise in Cannes, later opting for a striped bikini ensemble paired with glam pair of see-through trousers.

What a worldie!

Now hit play on the video to see all of the Geordie Shore gals most unashamedly sexy snaps...

Latest News

Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara Croft
Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action
James Arthur
Get Your Questions In For James Arthur!
Nicki Minaj &amp; Future&#039;s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Poster
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future
Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
Shawn Mendes Performing At Summertime Ball 2018
Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Did Ariana Grande Just Make Her Instagram A Pete Davidson Fan Account?
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Admits She’s ‘Absolutely Gutted’ As Late Arrival Means Daughter Wynter Misses Her First Personal Appearance
Taylor Swift Pays Touching Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Cover Art
Ariana Grande & Troye Sivan's Collab 'Dance To This' Is Released On Wednesday!
We Happy Few
This Spooky New Trailer for We Happy Few is Freaking Us Out
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Get Ready for the Feels - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is Set in the Life is Strange Universe
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Everyone Is LOVING Taylor Swift’s Makeover In The New Sugarland Music Video

More From Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Sophie Kasaei Absolutely Slates 'Dead' New Series Of Love Island
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is Not Impressed With Love Island | MTV News
Abbie Holborn Saves The Day After Sophie Kasaei Makes The Worst Holiday Mistake On Record
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Sophie Kasaei's Severe Post-Festival Struggle Is The Most Relatable Thing You'll See Today
Sophie Kasaei Is Serving Up All The Festival Inspiration By Experimenting With Long Blonde Hair
From Charlotte Crosby To Vicky Pattison: The Geordie Shore Family’s Very First Instagram Posts Will Make You Feel Nostalgic
Geordie Shore Lad Aaron Chalmers Gets Truly Spoilt By Girlfriend Talia Oatway On His Birthday After MMA Fight Victory
The Geordie Shore lasses wearing underwear as outerwear - charlotte crosby, holly hagan, chloe ferry
8 Times The Geordie Shore Lasses Wore Underwear As Outerwear
Geordie Shore family support Aaron Chalmers at his MMA fight - charlotte crosby, sophie kasaei, scotty t
Geordie Shore Family Support Aaron Chalmers At His Latest MMA Fight
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Demand Answers About Sophie Kasaei’s *Very* Cryptic Tweet

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm They're Back On With Cute Insta Snuggle
Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Chloe Ferry Thrills Fans With Boob Job Update
Love Island’s Dani Dyer Used To Date A Hollywood Star…
Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs