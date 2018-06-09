Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit

Sophie Kasaei is never one to do things by halves when it comes to her outfits, but the Geordie Shore lass's latest outfit takes the biscuit for most extra af look ever.

And we are absolutely living for it. Soph went totally topless, enlisting the help of some trusty glitter to cover the nips.

Hit play on the video to remind yourself of Sophie Kasaei's sexiest snaps ever (NSFW!)...

Taking to Instagram, Sophie uploaded the snap alongside the caption: "Last nights white party got very messy on @anchoredcruise 😂Thank you so much for @theglitteraddictfor glitzing me and the girls up whilst being on the cruise!

#GlitzTheTitz #WhiteParty."

Now that's a party we wish we had been invited to.

Needless to say, loads of fans rushed to the comments to gush over Soph's look, with one person writing; "Dayyuuum 🔥."

"Looking fire 🔥🔥🔥," added someone else while a third wrote: "👌🏻👌🏻😘 looking extremely amazing."

Soph is currently living it up on a cruise in Cannes, later opting for a striped bikini ensemble paired with glam pair of see-through trousers.

What a worldie!

Now hit play on the video to see all of the Geordie Shore gals most unashamedly sexy snaps...