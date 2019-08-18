Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’

Sophie Kasaei has revealed that she’s undergone an interesting new cosmetic treatment that means she’ll always look like she’s wearing make-up – even when she doesn’t have a scrap of foundation on.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share footage of herself undergoing a treatment that essentially gives her a “light tattoo of foundation” that lasts up to four weeks before it needs reapplication.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

The beautician in the video explained: “We’re using micro-needling to introduce the brightening skin serum, which gives your skin a BB effect that will last up to four weeks.”

“It’s going to even out any pigmentation, it’s also really repairing the skin because of the micro-needling. We’re contouring Sophie’s skin from within basically. ”

Instagram

Sophie added: “Basically we have just put a light tattoo of foundation on my skin,” as the professional replied: “Yes, it sits in the very surface of the epidermis, that’s why it only lasts four weeks, unless you have a course and build it up.”

She continued: “I am going just going to build your contour. This is not a technique they say to do but because I have worked in make-up for ten years I have taken the initiative.”

Instagram @sophiekasaei_

The 29-year-old was clearly thrilled with the idea and responded: “Oh my god this amazing, I am going to look like I have make-up on all the time!”

This would definitely save us a ~lot~ of time getting ready in the morning. Would you ever undergo a treatment like this?