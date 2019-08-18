Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’

"I am going to look like I have make-up on all the time!”

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 10:42

Sophie Kasaei has revealed that she’s undergone an interesting new cosmetic treatment that means she’ll always look like she’s wearing make-up – even when she doesn’t have a scrap of foundation on.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share footage of herself undergoing a treatment that essentially gives her a “light tattoo of foundation” that lasts up to four weeks before it needs reapplication.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

The beautician in the video explained: “We’re using micro-needling to introduce the brightening skin serum, which gives your skin a BB effect that will last up to four weeks.”

“It’s going to even out any pigmentation, it’s also really repairing the skin because of the micro-needling. We’re contouring Sophie’s skin from within basically. ”

Instagram

Sophie added: “Basically we have just put a light tattoo of foundation on my skin,” as the professional replied: “Yes, it sits in the very surface of the epidermis, that’s why it only lasts four weeks, unless you have a course and build it up.”

She continued: “I am going just going to build your contour. This is not a technique they say to do but because I have worked in make-up for ten years I have taken the initiative.”

Instagram @sophiekasaei_

The 29-year-old was clearly thrilled with the idea and responded: “Oh my god this amazing, I am going to look like I have make-up on all the time!”

This would definitely save us a ~lot~ of time getting ready in the morning. Would you ever undergo a treatment like this?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Sophie Turner Surprised Joe Jonas Onstage With a Cake For His 30th Birthday
Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video
Get To Know - AJ Mitchell
Get To Know: AJ Mitchell
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
Why Austin, Texas Should Be Your Next Music Getaway
Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy
Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes
BTS Are Taking An ‘Extended Break’ From Performing To Live More ‘Normal Lives’
YouTuber Tana Mongeau Slams The Teen Choice Awards For Dragging Her 'Fake' Marriage
Why San Francisco Is The Capital Of California Cool
Gaz Beadle And Aaron Chalmers Get Candid About Their Experience Of Online Trolls
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

More From Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Sophie Kasaei Is Trolling Herself For Always Doing This One Thing On Instagram
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Arrive at Tomorrowland Festival In Style
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei and Nathan Henry Both Admit To Having Made Sex Tapes
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei and Nathan Henry Make Shocking Sex Tape Revelations
Sophie Kasaei Embraces Stretch Marks With A Candid Shot Of Her “Imperfections”
Sophie Kasaei Reveals It was Awks Running Into Alex MacPherson On Geordie Shore Now That She Has A New Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei Says It Was Awks Seeing Alex MacPherson On Geordie Shore With New Boyfriend On The Scene
Chloe Ferry
Sophie Kasaei Left The Most Mum-Like Comment On Chloe Ferry's Underboob Pic
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Leaves Fans Shook With Boob Lift Trick
Sophie Kasaei Saw A Familiar Face Trending On Pornhub And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Sophie Turner Surprised Joe Jonas Onstage With a Cake For His 30th Birthday
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video
Joshua Ritchie and Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby show off Josh&#039;s massive penis
Fans Left Shook By Josh Ritchie's Massive Package In This Now-Deleted Snap With Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook