Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress

The only outfit we could ever need

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 11:47

Sophie Kasaei has shared an image of herself wearing a red leather dress and we’re now convinced that this is the only item we’ll ever need in our wardrobe. 

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share a shot of her outfit before heading on a night out with pals and the main focus of the image is hands-down the fitted, short, and truly sensational buckled dress.

The 28-year-old captioned the shot: “LRD, Weekend is in full swing... wearing this dress from @missyempire” and a bunch of fans rushed to the comments section to point out how gorgeous she looks.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty,” one person said, as another added the simple but to-the-point comment: “Gawwwwwd,” and a third dropped a series of fire, heart, and kiss emojis.

LRD - - Weekend is in full swing... wearing this dress from @missyempire

Even so, another fan out there was way more preoccupied with something else in the shot; that giant mirrored vase that is way too big to be of any use to anyone but looks seriously cool: “U look lovely but where did u get that base behind u come @sophiekasaei_”

This comes as Sophie opened up about secret boyfriend, Jay, and revealed that it might be quite some time before she goes public with him. She told The Daily Star: “He’s lovely... We’ve only been dating three weeks so I’m keeping it private for now."

That hasn’t stopped super sleuths from tracking down his Instagram page and seeing a bunch of gushing comments the pair have left each other on their recent snaps. Love is real.

 

