Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time

Sophie Kasaei has just confirmed that she’s been dating someone on the DL for a few weeks now but is still a long way away from publicly revealing who that special someone actually is.

The Geordie Shore lass apparently took her mystery man to Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen’s wedding over the weekend but refuses to disclose any details about how their romance first kicked off.

In an interview with the Daily Star, the 31-year-old confirmed that she’s finally met someone after spending a large portion of 2018 being single: “He’s lovely,” she gushed. “We’ve only been dating three weeks so I’m keeping it private for now.

Pointing out that living in the public eye can bring its own set of challenges to a romance, she said: "They think you’re too wild or loud, or too much of a party girl. And that isn’t always the case.”

Sophie’s last high-profile relationship was with ex-boyfriend Joel Corry, with the pair parting ways six years into their romance. Since then, Soph has been enjoying everything single life has to offer and particularly loved filming Geordie Shore in Australia.

She previously told The Sun: “It was quite fun because for so many years I'd watched the other girls go out in clubs and try and look for boys and pull and I always thought, 'I wish I was like that' and then this time I got to experience it.”

