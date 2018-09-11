Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time

Who could it be?

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:09

Sophie Kasaei has just confirmed that she’s been dating someone on the DL for a few weeks now but is still a long way away from publicly revealing who that special someone actually is.

The Geordie Shore lass apparently took her mystery man to Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen’s wedding over the weekend but refuses to disclose any details about how their romance first kicked off. 

Now get checking out why cousin Marnie Simpson and boyf Casey Johnson have been warned off having babies... 

In an interview with the Daily Star, the 31-year-old confirmed that she’s finally met someone after spending a large portion of 2018 being single: “He’s lovely,” she gushed. “We’ve only been dating three weeks so I’m keeping it private for now.

Pointing out that living in the public eye can bring its own set of challenges to a romance, she said: "They think you’re too wild or loud, or too much of a party girl. And that isn’t always the case.”

Had the most amazing few days in Essex! Of course I had to stop by my favourite restaurant @sheeshchigwell on Friday! - How unreal is this dress from @manieredevoir - Felt amazing to catch up with my girl @thetanexpert after too long apart! Thank you for my tan! @fakebakeunited

Sophie’s last high-profile relationship was with ex-boyfriend Joel Corry, with the pair parting ways six years into their romance. Since then, Soph has been enjoying everything single life has to offer and particularly loved filming Geordie Shore in Australia.

She previously told The Sun: “It was quite fun because for so many years I'd watched the other girls go out in clubs and try and look for boys and pull and I always thought, 'I wish I was like that' and then this time I got to experience it.”

Good things come to those who wait - 😍🙌🏼 - Swimsuit @modaminx - Body with the help of @szknutrition

It sounds like her single days are once again behind her! Tweet us your thoughts on this unsolved mystery @MTVUK. 

Latest News

We’ve All Been Pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s Name Wrong This Entire Time
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Rihanna celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.
Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse

More From Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Roasting Charlotte Crosby And Fans Are Loving It
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Roasting Holly Hagan For This Comment About Her Relationship
The Geordie Shore Cast Left Something VERY Personal Behind In Their Mykonos Shower
Sophie Kasaei posted a nude onto Instagram with nothing but fruit to help keep her modesty.
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Showing Off Her Pineapple Vagina Is Sending Fans Wild
Fans Can’t Get Over Sophie Kasaei’s Body In These See Through Crochet Trousers
Abbie Holborn suffers nip slip in Mykonos with Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Laughs Off A Nip Slip During Holiday With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D
Sophie Kasaei and Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Fight Over Pauly D: 'He's Mine'
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D Reunite At The MTV VMAs 2018 | MTV Celeb
Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Jersey Shore's Pauly D And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For The First Time Since Romance Rumours At The MTV VMAs
Chloe Ferry has three million instagram followers
Chloe Ferry Reaches Mind Blowing Follower Milestone Plus ALL The Geordie Shore Stars' Follow Count

Trending Articles

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death