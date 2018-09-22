Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap

Sophie Kasaei has proved that she’s living her best life after lounging around half-naked in bed with only a giant pizza for company.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram with an image that ticks all the right boxes for the perfect weekend and fans are understandably feeling very inspired to recreate the shot in their own right.

The post features the 28-year-old lass lying front-faced on her bed while wearing nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein undies: “I ♥️ Sunday’s, I ♥️ being half naked, I ♥️ pizza,” she captioned the shot.

People were loving the image, with one person writing: “Fit,” and another asking the particularly suggestive question: “Does it taste as good as it looks.” Another fan wrote: “Hubba hubba u r looking hot,” while someone else said: “Pizza and no clothes is the way forward.”

This comes after Sophie revealed that she took her secret boyfriend to Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland’s wedding: “He’s lovely,” she gushed to Star. “We’ve only been dating three weeks so I’m keeping it private for now.”

Pointing out that living in the public eye can bring its own set of challenges to a romance, she added: "They think you’re too wild or loud, or too much of a party girl. And that isn’t always the case.”

Brb, just reorganising our weekend schedule so we can spend a whole day in bed with nothing but pizza on the agenda.