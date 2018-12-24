Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Toned Bum On Display In This Peachy Bikini Shot

Sophie Kasaei has managed to squeeze in one last holiday before 2019 kicks in and it looks like she’s been living her best life in Dubai.

The Geordie Shore lass shared several uploads from her mini-break, with a particular shot of her in an olive-coloured bikini causing plenty of fans to feel green with envy. Not just for her body but also for the incredible view in the back of the shot.

“Imagine if you could have a lazy Sunday every day in your bikini with the view of Dubai out your balcony? -

-

One can only dream ... ☁️ 💭” she captioned the picture.

Instagram

Fans were all over the 10/10 image, with one person responding: “What a total stunner you are Miss Kasaei !! Just Wow ! x” as a second user described the photo as “lush” and a third commented: “Looking good Sophie!”

Upon returning home, it sounds like Soph has been making up for lost time when it comes to ticking off all her festive traditions: “Just landed back in uk after a perfect week in Dubai!! I need to get back in the Xmas spirit ..... clamming for a drink whilst listening to Mariah.”

Twitter

A second tweet read: “Just had Chinese for breakfast now going for a brunch. Anyone else using the term “f**k it it’s Xmas?”

Once again, Sophie continues to remain a woman after our own heart. Now how much money do we have to make in 2019 to spend the entirety of next Christmas abroad?