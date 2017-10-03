Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

There's one thing we know for certain, which as that cousins Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson have some seriously impressive genes running through their family.

It's no secret that both Geordie Shore girls are absolute stunners, and Sophie has proudly declared she is in her 'prime' after her incredible weight-loss.

While Marnie told Star mag that her cousins recent health kick means she's smaller than her now, but Sophie says there is definitely no competition between the two girls.

"Growing up, Marnie has always been the beautiful cousin so there's never been competition there," she told the mag.

Sophie Kasaei displayed her incredible weight-loss as she filmed scenes for Geordie Shore / BACKGRID

The stunning brunette joked with the publication, telling them: "I'm in my prime after a lot of years of Marnie being the pretty one, so it's my turn now!"

It's fair to say that Sophie was just having a little giggle, and with filming underway for season 16 of Geordie Shore we can hardly wait to see the hottest cousins we know hit the toon together.

The Geordie Shore cast-mates and real life cousins have some incredible genes. / Copyright [Getty]

Marnie said: "I'm excited to get in the house with the girls. I'm buzzing to see what craziness unfold!"

As are we Marns! It's going to be mint.

