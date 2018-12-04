Sophie Kasaei

Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend

The Geordie Shore lass made the first move.

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 10:41

Being single in 2018 is pretty tragic, but at least Geordie Shore lass Sophie Kasaei is giving us hope that love is out there for all of us.

The babe just revealed how she got together with her man, Jay, and it looks like it's time to get grafting people.

Play the video to see Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland's £1000 Christmas home makeover...

Replying on Instagram questions, Soph revealed that she'd been stalking Jay's social media for a while before they spoke.

A fan asked: "How did you meet your bf," to which Sophie revealed: "I was stalking him on insta for ages and I just got the courage to inbox him hahahah!"

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

Yaaas! We're living for the fact that Sophie made the first move. Lord knows if we sat there waiting for our DMs to be infiltrated every time we'd end up bitter and alone.

And it looks like the DM slide is one of the best moves she's ever made, as she revealed: "I don't wanna jinx myself but I wouldn't be with anyone if I didn't see a future to them," in reply to a fan who asked if she thinks he's "the one."

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

The lass also said that Jay makes her feel "beautiful and confident," when someone asked what the best thing about him is.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," she added.

N'aww this is almost too much cuteness for a Tuesday morning.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

Still, we're feeling well and truly inspired to go get our bae now (we're just praying they accept our message request).

Don't forget to watch Sophie Kasaei on Geordie Shore Tuesday's at 10pm on MTV!

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Celeb Babies That Were Born In 2018
2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Unveils New Game-Changing Player V. Player Battles: Your Biggest Questions ANSWERED
19 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
The 5 Seconds of Summer Boys Celebrated Seven Years Of Their Existence Yesterday And We’re Crying
Health, Heat and Halloumi: 5 Reasons Why Cyprus Should Be on Your Wellness Bucket List
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Ariana Grande Responds After Pete Davidson’s Emotional Post About Being Bullied
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video
How To Do The Maldives Without Blowing The Budget
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Is Raging As Alex MacPherson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Abbie Holborn Buck
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei Just Said The Most Heart-Melting Thing About Her Relationship
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Necks On In Benidorm As Nathan Henry Brands Her Pulling Technique ‘Painful’
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Believes Chloe Ferry ‘Can Get Better’ Than Sam Gowland As She Admits Regret For Punching Incident - Exclusive
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18
Chloe Ferry and Charlotte Crosby Reunite to Celebrate Sophie Kasaei’s Birthday
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Sports Major Sideboob In Extra AF Birthday Outfit
The Geordie Shore Cast Face Wardrobe Nightmare Ahead Of The MTV EMAs
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals Intense EMAs Glam Preparation Including Bum Treatment
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Warns Shocked Sam Gowland That Chloe Ferry Could Get ‘Bigger And Better’ Lads Than Him

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Ariana Grande Responds After Pete Davidson’s Emotional Post About Being Bullied