Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore

Being a professional radgie might look like fun, but just think of the hangovers. We just can’t even… *shudders*

Someone else who can’t deal is Geordie original Sophie Kasaei. Which is sorta unfortunate as she’s actually part of the Geordie fam. In fact, mam of the house Sophie has admitted that she’s now struggling big time with the effects of nights out on the Toon.

“I'm never ungrateful because I love doing it, but it can always take it's toll, it's work after all,” says Sophie in her new! magazine column.

“I started the show when I was 22 and I'm 28 now so I just don't think I can hack it as well as I used to. The hangovers are so much worse when you're 28,” she admits.

More worrying that her inability to cope with the hangovers, Sophie has also questioned her future on the series.

“Everyone else has gone - like Holly and Charlotte - so I do sometimes think, 'When am I going to go,'" she adds.

Never! Like, seriously! Never ever!

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Geordie Shore body transformations, Sophie Kasaei then and now!

