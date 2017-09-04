Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

When Sophie Kasaei got completely mortal during this week’s Geordie Shore she unleashed a side of herself that we’ve not seen in ages. And she also unleashed her actual boobies.

But the reality TV star - who has never shied away from admitting to body image struggles - has since revealed that she wasn’t happy about seeing herself naked on TV.

“I hated watching Tuesday's episode, where I got my boobs out. I just look at it and think, ‘What am I?’ I’m so big and I just look so unhappy,” confesses Sophie in her new! magazine column.

But ahead of filming for the next series, Sophie has been working hard to get to a place where she’s happy with her body - and she sounds determined to embrace a healthy lifestyle, too.

“Everyone keeps asking what I've been doing to lose the weight and the answer is just training. I've been training extra hard, I want to get healthier, leaner and generally build some muscle. My weight yo-yoing over the years has left me with excess skin, so I want to tone that up,” she added.

You always look like a total babe to us, Sophie.



