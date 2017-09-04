Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore
Sophie gets real about her body image battles and how she's overcoming them
When Sophie Kasaei got completely mortal during this week’s Geordie Shore she unleashed a side of herself that we’ve not seen in ages. And she also unleashed her actual boobies.
But the reality TV star - who has never shied away from admitting to body image struggles - has since revealed that she wasn’t happy about seeing herself naked on TV.
“I hated watching Tuesday's episode, where I got my boobs out. I just look at it and think, ‘What am I?’ I’m so big and I just look so unhappy,” confesses Sophie in her new! magazine column.
But ahead of filming for the next series, Sophie has been working hard to get to a place where she’s happy with her body - and she sounds determined to embrace a healthy lifestyle, too.
“Everyone keeps asking what I've been doing to lose the weight and the answer is just training. I've been training extra hard, I want to get healthier, leaner and generally build some muscle. My weight yo-yoing over the years has left me with excess skin, so I want to tone that up,” she added.
Words: Olivia Cooke
