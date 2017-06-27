Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

Yes people, she’s talking about having sex with Joel for the first time in her new place

Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 15:34

Sophie Kasaei has recently moved into a new flat with her cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Marnie Simpson, and she’s making the most of having the place to herself while Marns is off filming new dating show Single AF.

Copyright [Instagram]

As well as doing all the usual things you’d do when settling into a new place, Sophie also has some plans that involve boyfriend Joel Corry. 

"Marnie has obviously been away filming Single AF, which means I've got a free house. So I told Joel to come and stay with me for the week,” writes Sophie in her weekly new! magazine column. 

Omfg this bodysuit - 🔥 only £16 with SECRET 40% OFF 👉🏼 @lasulaboutique code: HOLLA40 😍 last mins #shopping

Omfg this bodysuit - 🔥 only £16 with SECRET 40% OFF 👉🏼 @lasulaboutique code: HOLLA40 😍 last mins #shopping

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

“He came to my door yesterday and I just broke down. It's just so nice to spend time with each other and he's been helping me move into the new flat. I'm still in-between the old flat and the new flat, so I don't feel totally settled but I'm getting there,” she adds.

So what exactly is Joel helping with? Moving boxes? Unpacking? Shifting furniture about? Sure, probably - but Sophie also wants to make the place feel like her own by “christening” it with Joel. Which basically means having a shag there for the first time. 

I'm all dressed up 👑 - Blow dries from my fave Chloe @strawberry_glow woodford - - This dress from @Lasulaboutique only £22.50 with my SECRET code - SOPH25 💕

“I did a big IKEA trip, which was amazing, and bought so much stuff. I can't wait to start the next chapter and stop living out of a suitcase! And I can't wait to christen the new flat with Joel... oi oi,” she cheekily admitted.

Well, have fun with that you two. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson

Latest News

Kylie Jenner reveals cleavage and new red hair in new social media pics

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage And New Bright Red Hair In Instagram Posts

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

It looks like Megan McKenna just confirmed that she&#039;s back with Pete Wicks

It Looks Like Megan McKenna Has Confirmed She’s Back With Pete Wicks

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Lorde has spoken out after seeming to diss Taylor Swift and her squad

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson have had a &#039;heart to heart&#039; and we totally want them to get back together

Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Wish Upon

Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

The Rock

The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Sophie Kasaei has given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life, and she thinks he&#039;s better being single
Celebrity

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Sophie Kasaei admits that she&#039;s protective of Geordie Shore newbie Abbie Holborn
Celebrity

Geordie Shore Original Sophie Kasaei Is Mothering Newbie Abbie Holborn - Awww!

The original radgies share their thoughts on the Geordie Shore newbies
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why Newbie Abbie Holborn Is Exactly What The Family Needs - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Chats The First Time She Had Sex | MTV News

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #4

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date