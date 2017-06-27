Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat
Yes people, she’s talking about having sex with Joel for the first time in her new place
Sophie Kasaei has recently moved into a new flat with her cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Marnie Simpson, and she’s making the most of having the place to herself while Marns is off filming new dating show Single AF.
As well as doing all the usual things you’d do when settling into a new place, Sophie also has some plans that involve boyfriend Joel Corry.
"Marnie has obviously been away filming Single AF, which means I've got a free house. So I told Joel to come and stay with me for the week,” writes Sophie in her weekly new! magazine column.
“He came to my door yesterday and I just broke down. It's just so nice to spend time with each other and he's been helping me move into the new flat. I'm still in-between the old flat and the new flat, so I don't feel totally settled but I'm getting there,” she adds.
So what exactly is Joel helping with? Moving boxes? Unpacking? Shifting furniture about? Sure, probably - but Sophie also wants to make the place feel like her own by “christening” it with Joel. Which basically means having a shag there for the first time.
“I did a big IKEA trip, which was amazing, and bought so much stuff. I can't wait to start the next chapter and stop living out of a suitcase! And I can't wait to christen the new flat with Joel... oi oi,” she cheekily admitted.
Well, have fun with that you two.
Words: Olivia Cooke
