Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights

Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.

Saturday, March 10, 2018 - 12:14

Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan could probably launch some kind of online seminar about how to pose for the camera because the duo just dropped an image that can only be described as iconic.

The Geordie Shore lasses both took to Instagram to share the exact same shot of themselves wearing leotards, fishnet tights, and latex boots while kneeling on a bed together. Casual.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace talking all things relationships...

Sophie captioned the image with the most relatable caption this side of 2018, reading: "When you give your bestie the look and she just knows what's going on in the head," while Holly simply wrote: "Outback hoes."

Proof that there really are two types of people in the world.

When you give your bestie the look and she just knows what’s going on in the head ✌🏼 - @hollygshore

Fans were loving the set-up and called the image "unreal" before tagging their pals in the comments so everyone can have a shot at recreating the snap tonight.

"Fierce af," one person responded, while another user said: "OMG super f**king sexy" and a third fan struggled to pick their chin off the ground: "Damn looking good."

Even pal Chloe Ferry dropped into the comment section to reveal she was a big a fan of the aesthetic, responding with the simple message: "Wow."

Soph only recently shared of herself and Chlo in celebration of wrapping up filming on the upcoming series of Geordie Shore: "So lucky to spend all these weeks with my little angel," she said.

WATCH: Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace in Episode Two of That's What She Said... 

 

 

Latest News

From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Kim Kardashian Has An Explanation For Why She Sent Perfume To Her Haters
Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack
From Sophie Kasaei To Kim Kardashian: 9 Times Reality Stars Shared Shockingly Intimate Moments Of Their LIves
New Music Round-Up: Years & Years, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
MNEK
MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video
Could Kem Cetinay Return To The Villa For Love Island 2018?
Halo Eyebrows Are A Thing Now And We Have Plenty Of Thoughts
Charlotte Crosby’s Got An Important Life Lesson To Share And It’s Got Us Feeling Inspired – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Just Weighed In On Cheryl Blossom Being A Witch

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Admits She Needs To ‘Trust Sam Gowland More’ As They Get Their Relationship Back On Track – EXCLUSIVE
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Geordie Shore Episode 7 Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland’s Sneaky Quickie Ends In Disaster After The Couple Fall Victim To A Bathroom Breakage
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei's Sexiest Ever Snaps | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei's Sexiest Snaps Ever
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Lays On A Topless Josh Ritchie In Bed With Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, And Lateysha Grace Discuss All Things Sex In New Series That’s What She Said

Trending Articles

From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack