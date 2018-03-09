Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights

Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan could probably launch some kind of online seminar about how to pose for the camera because the duo just dropped an image that can only be described as iconic.

The Geordie Shore lasses both took to Instagram to share the exact same shot of themselves wearing leotards, fishnet tights, and latex boots while kneeling on a bed together. Casual.

Sophie captioned the image with the most relatable caption this side of 2018, reading: "When you give your bestie the look and she just knows what's going on in the head," while Holly simply wrote: "Outback hoes."

Proof that there really are two types of people in the world.

Fans were loving the set-up and called the image "unreal" before tagging their pals in the comments so everyone can have a shot at recreating the snap tonight.

"Fierce af," one person responded, while another user said: "OMG super f**king sexy" and a third fan struggled to pick their chin off the ground: "Damn looking good."

Even pal Chloe Ferry dropped into the comment section to reveal she was a big a fan of the aesthetic, responding with the simple message: "Wow."

Soph only recently shared of herself and Chlo in celebration of wrapping up filming on the upcoming series of Geordie Shore: "So lucky to spend all these weeks with my little angel," she said.

