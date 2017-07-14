Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry have been chatting about what they're going to name their first child and it turns out the pair of them are at least vaguely on the same track when it comes to narrowing down their options.

While Joel is 100% convinced that his firstborn son will be named after the two greats: himself and er, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Geordie Shore gal is swinging towards naming their future child after a pop superstar instead.

But there's one name that Sophie put forward that Joel immediately shut down after insisting it sounds like a Shih Tzu's name. Ouch. Check out their reasoning in the vid below.