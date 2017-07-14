Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Can they agree on potential names?

Friday, July 14, 2017 - 12:26

Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry have been chatting about what they're going to name their first child and it turns out the pair of them are at least vaguely on the same track when it comes to narrowing down their options. 

While Joel is 100% convinced that his firstborn son will be named after the two greats: himself and er, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Geordie Shore gal is swinging towards naming their future child after a pop superstar instead.

But there's one name that Sophie put forward that Joel immediately shut down after insisting it sounds like a Shih Tzu's name. Ouch. Check out their reasoning in the vid below.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

13 Reasons Why Didn't Get Any Emmy Nominations And Fans Aren't Happy About It

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

This Great Cole Sprouse Lookalike Also Happens To Be Someone's Aunt

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

More From Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry Talk Baby Names | MTV News

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Marnie Simpson Will Turn ‘Psycho’ On Casey Johnson In The Single AF Paris Pad

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Sophie Kasaei has given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life, and she thinks he&#039;s better being single
Celebrity

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Music

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Celebrity

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Style

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere