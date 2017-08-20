Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

It looks like Geordie Shore's longest reigning couple may have called it quits since Sophie Kasaei revealed that she's taking some time to concentrate on herself rn.

The lass dropped a big hint that she and her DJ boyf have broken up at the MTV EMA on Sunday night.

Check out the time Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry played Mr & Mrs...

Speaking to OK! Online at the awards, Soph admitted: "Rumours are rumours... but I just want to concentrate on me now. I'm getting a lot older, I'm 28 now, I started Geordie Shore when I was 21."

Soph was pressed to reveal whether she is officially single and she gave a pretty cryptic answer: "It's just complicated, it's complicated you know."

Sophie Kasaei hinted she and Joel Corry may have split at the MTV EMA 2017.

So it looks like there is still a glimmer of hope that love isn't completely dead after all and we guess they could just be taking a bit of break.

The news isn't exactly completely out of the blue and fans first had their suspicions following her good pal Charlotte Crosby's split from Stephen Bear last month.

Soph commented "I can join in now on the journey," in reply to a photo Holly Hagan shared of Bear with the caption: "You didn't think she'd be fine without you.. well guess what, she's better."

The reality star hasn't uploaded a pic with Joel since early October, but she did put up an Instagram story of the sweet card he gave her on her birthday last week.

Let's face it, only the pair of them know what's really going on but who can blame Soph for wanting to focus on herself?

Sounds pretty sensible if you ask us.