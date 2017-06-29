Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Claims she's put on a stone while on holiday.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 11:18

Catch up on the latest from MTV News...

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about her struggle with body confidence after pointing out that a recent set of pap pics from Malta have left her feeling more insecure about her figure than ever. 

In an interview with New! Magazine, the Geordie Shore lass explained that while she's always owned being a curvier girl, she's now reached the point where her self-esteem has taken one too many hits. 

"When I get back, I'll weigh myself but I can't imagine what it'll be. I'll probably cry. I feel like I've put on over a stone in the past few weeks. Easily," she revealed. 

Copyright [Getty]

Claiming that she no longer fits into any of her old clothes, she said: "My jeans aren't fitting. I feel like my arms are bigger and i just feel all-round heavier. I can see I've got a lot more cellulite than usual. Usually, I'm a size 10 in jeans, but I can't wear them now. I've let myself go."

Soph then opened up about the weird discrepancy between looking at herself in "awful" pap pics and seeing her reflection in the mirror, saying that she can't quite figure out how she looks IRL. 

Casually not posing - So this dress is only £10.50 - @lasulaboutique - 30% off with code BALLIN

Casually not posing - So this dress is only £10.50 - @lasulaboutique - 30% off with code BALLIN

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

"I don't look at myself and think I'm fat. I look at myself and think I'm thinner. If I'm taking a photo of myself, in my head I believe I look really thin and quite nice, but in reality those photos come out and my mind can't work out what's true and what's not. What is the real me? Is it the pap photos or my camera phone pics? 

But there's one person who's always there to boost her confidence, with boyfriend Joel Corry being the dictionary definition of supportive: "If I do moan to Joel, he's like, 'I know the real you and you don't even look like that.'"

Soph, you're an absolute worldie whatever the scales say. 

 

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

The Ex On The Beach 7 cast play Most Likely To

Ex On The Beach Cast Brand Geordies Marty McKenna And Chloe Ferry The Most Likely To Kick Off In The Villa - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple

First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Type Of Girl She'd Like To Date

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX Hang Out Together at Wimbledon

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

Vlogger Rushed To Hospital After Accidentally Poisoning Herself During Video Livestream

YouTube Star Stevie Ryan Dies Age 33 As Ex Boyfriend Drake Bell Mourns Her Loss

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

The Weeknd Went Three Years Deep On Selena Gomez's Instagram And Doesn't Care Who Knows It

Bayonetta Switch

Bayonetta Teased For Nintendo Switch And We Can't Cope

Bella Hadid Set To Try Her Hand At Acting

Avengers

Scarlett Johansson Reveals “Devastating” Avengers 3 Moment

Fresh Details Emerge About Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

Gigi Hadid Just Posted The Ultimate Cute Pic Of Zayn On Instagram

Is John a little Jealous of his brother Edward&#039;s success on Single AF?

Single AF’s Jedward Are Split Up And Our World Is Turned Upside Down

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Sophie Kasaei has given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life, and she thinks he&#039;s better being single
Celebrity

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Sophie Kasaei admits that she&#039;s protective of Geordie Shore newbie Abbie Holborn
Celebrity

Geordie Shore Original Sophie Kasaei Is Mothering Newbie Abbie Holborn - Awww!

The original radgies share their thoughts on the Geordie Shore newbies
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why Newbie Abbie Holborn Is Exactly What The Family Needs - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Chats The First Time She Had Sex | MTV News

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Solved Chloe Ferry’s Naked Snapchat Problem

Save Me Sophie!

Save Me Sophie! Sophie Kasaei Helps Chloe Ferry With Her Naked Snapchat Mare

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

I.Marlene King Revealed The Identity Of A.D. Years Ago And Pretty Little Liars Fans Everywhere Missed It

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Casey Johnson Ruins Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date And She's Not Impressed