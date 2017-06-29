Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Catch up on the latest from MTV News...

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about her struggle with body confidence after pointing out that a recent set of pap pics from Malta have left her feeling more insecure about her figure than ever.

In an interview with New! Magazine, the Geordie Shore lass explained that while she's always owned being a curvier girl, she's now reached the point where her self-esteem has taken one too many hits.

"When I get back, I'll weigh myself but I can't imagine what it'll be. I'll probably cry. I feel like I've put on over a stone in the past few weeks. Easily," she revealed.

Claiming that she no longer fits into any of her old clothes, she said: "My jeans aren't fitting. I feel like my arms are bigger and i just feel all-round heavier. I can see I've got a lot more cellulite than usual. Usually, I'm a size 10 in jeans, but I can't wear them now. I've let myself go."

Soph then opened up about the weird discrepancy between looking at herself in "awful" pap pics and seeing her reflection in the mirror, saying that she can't quite figure out how she looks IRL.

"I don't look at myself and think I'm fat. I look at myself and think I'm thinner. If I'm taking a photo of myself, in my head I believe I look really thin and quite nice, but in reality those photos come out and my mind can't work out what's true and what's not. What is the real me? Is it the pap photos or my camera phone pics?

But there's one person who's always there to boost her confidence, with boyfriend Joel Corry being the dictionary definition of supportive: "If I do moan to Joel, he's like, 'I know the real you and you don't even look like that.'"

Soph, you're an absolute worldie whatever the scales say.