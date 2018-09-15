Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding

Ooooh, Sophie Kasaei might be in trouble.

The one and only Geordie nutter has went against the rules of Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's wedding by posting a video from the romantic venue to Instagram before quickly taking it down, probably after being given a stern talking to by someone's aunt.

The 'no social media' and phone ban have became quite popular among weddings these days - not just for celebs either! for your neighbour, too! - and it should always be taken seriously. Haven't people heard of Bridezillas?!

Anywho, Sophie clearly missed the memo because she posted a video to her Instagram Stories today when arriving at the gorgeous outdoor wedding venue, sharing a sneak peek of the set-up before the vows and 'I Do''s took place.

Ever the coy rebel, she said "I don't know if we're allowed our phones" while taking the video, giving us just another hilarious reason to still obsess over her after so many years.

Getty Images

Although it's now deleted, the Internet is forever (as they say) and we have a cheeky screenshot of the venue, which is a massive country house planted on mass land of green, with lush cherry blossom trees lining the path that leads to the outdoor seating arrangement.

It looks like Olivia and Alex, who met on Love Island in 2016, have opted for an outdoor wedding, with a relatively small number of chairs seated at the back of the house, among lots of floral arrangements.

While the temperature has cooled down a little, it looks like they've been lucky with the weather and gotten a cool, dry September day for their nuptials, which is all you can ask for in the UK, right?

Instagram @sophiekasaei_

Not very surprisingly, the ever-humble Olivia and Alex have kept things relatively low-key in terms of guest numbers, however there are a few famous faces in attendance, including Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Dawson, who showed off her stunning yellow look on Instagram Stories.

We really cannot wait to see more from this wedding, especially to see Olivia's dress. And Alex's suit! Ugh, weddings are just the best.

Congratulations, Olivia and Alex!