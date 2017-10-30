Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Whether she's shutting down troll after troll or bringing the humble baker-boy hat back into the mainsteam again, one person in the world who always forges her own path is Marnie Simpson.

The Geordie Shore lass has now decided that she has no time in the day for waiting around in toilet queues, and made the bold choice to do her business in the men's lavatories.

Because friendship isn't actually friendship unless there's a bit of public shaming going on, cousin and castmate Sophie Kasaei burst through the door to catch footage of Marns having a wee.

The whole situation was documented on Sophie's Instagram story, and it's fair to say that Marnie has absolutely no concept of the fact that people tend to lock the cubicle before pulling their pants down.

After a solid few seconds of Marnie doing a pee, Sophie signed off and no more was mentioned of the situation. Cool.

The gang soon headed on a mortal night out in honour of Halloween, but we're hoping the most terrifying part of the night was the look in Marnie's eye when she realised she was being filmed.

Um, might be a good idea to lock the door next time, Marns.

