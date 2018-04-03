Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat

Our dreams of a Geordie Shore and Jersey Shore crossover romance live on...

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, April 6, 2018 - 12:08

As if the Jersey Shore and Geordie Shore casts meeting up for the first time ever this week wasn't exciting enough, we could hardly even function when Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D ignited romance rumours after leaving the club hand-in-hand.

And now Soph has teased the deets behind *that* night, and she definitely isn't denying the possibility of a romance being on the horizon.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online the day after the night in question, Soph confessed: "Last night, we did have fun and we all went out, I was with Snooki and J-Wow too.."

"Pauly D's a good looking lad, and yeah, that's that," she added.

Backgrid

Fortunately, Soph didn't just leave it at that, as she hinted further: "I'm single and I can do what I want." 

"I'm not in a relationship with anyone and I'm having fun and letting my hair down," she added.

When jersey and Geordie shores collide! ✌🏼 @djpaulyd @snooki @jwoww @chloegshore1 @nathanhgshore @samgowland

So Soph is playing it pretty coy, but let's face it, when a single gal who is letting her hair down leaves the club hand-in-hand with a "good-looking lad," it can only mean one thing... they're madly in love! 

Okay so maybe that's going a bit far, but Soph did admit she's on a husband hunt. When probed further about her current single-gal mantra, she joked: "It means I'm trying to find my f***ing husband! Where is he?" 

Prrrrrrrrrrr 😜 - Shift dress from @motelrocks / #MotelRocks

Prrrrrrrrrrr 😜 - Shift dress from @motelrocks / #MotelRocks

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Do you really need to look any further, Soph? Pauly D is a catch and a half. We'll literally go and buy a hat right now.

It seems that there is just one thing in the way of Pauly being perfect hubby material for Soph, which is his infamous barnet.

Cribs Miami With Me DJ Pauly D 🇮🇹 !!! It’s #Jerzday Eve !!! Tune In Tomorrow For A 2-Hour @jerseyshore GLOBAL Premiere On @MTV ! 💂🏾‍♀️🇮🇹🙌🏽🔥#JSFamilyVacation

"If he had better hair, he'd be a ten out of ten, but with the hair... maybe a six?"

You hear that Pauly? All you need to do is switch-up the 'do and you could be on track to saying 'I do' to one of Newcastle's finest worldies.


