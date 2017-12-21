Sophie Kasaei ‘Completely Heartbroken’ After The Death Of Her Beloved Dog Ellie

Sophie Kasaei is mourning the death of her beloved dog Ellie after revealing that her ‘best friend’ passed away in Newcastle after eleven years together.

The Geordie Shore lass is understandably heartbroken by the loss and took to Instagram with a poignant tribute about all the good times they once shared.

“I’m absolutely heart broken, after 11 years with my little Ellie I have had to say goodbye. Never knew a dog could make me feel this pain but it has. She was my best friend. Ur in doggy heaven and glad I was back home in Newcastle to be there for your last breath. Love you ellz,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a separate post on Instagram, she revealed: “I literally grew up with her and even see her give birth! But I know ur in doggy heaven and so glad I was back home in Newcastle to be there for your last breath.”

A bunch of fans have rallied around Sophie during this tough time, writing: “Lots of love and strength for you dear Sophie ❤ I'm absolutely sure that Ellie loved you just as much as you loved her," and "So sorry Sophie. Worst feeling in the world. [😔] all my thoughts are with you."

Thank you everyone for your amazing tweets and comments I’m hoping I can sleep tonight, but tomorrow is a new day and Iv got some amazing special people in my life atm... First night without my Ellie 😔💔🐶 — ☮ Sophie ☮ (@SophieKasaei_) December 21, 2017

Even though Sophie feared her reaction was “ridiculous,” she soon took to the platform with a message of gratitude for everyone who reached out to her: “I’m hoping I can sleep tonight, but tomorrow is a new day and Iv got some amazing special people in my life atm... First night without my Ellie.”

She later wrote: “Thank the lord for sleeping tablets.”

We're sending all our love to Soph in this difficult time <3