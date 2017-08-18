Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

The classiest 'do we've seen in a long time.

Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:06

Sophie Kasaei has debuted the sleekest of hair transformations just days after revealing her struggle with a condition called Traction Alopecia, and it's safe to say we suddenly feel inspired to book ourselves in for the chop.

Speaking of which, let's all get checking out our interview where Soph opened up about the condition...

The Geordie Shore lass was attending a photoshoot with Scotty T, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, and Abbie Holborn to promote the upcoming series of the MTV show when fans spotted just how far she's come in her recent battle against hair-loss. 

GoffPhotos

Soph had previously opened up about her struggle with the issue after admitting that her love of hair extensions has taken its toll on her scalp. "Because of all the extensions I've been getting, I've suffered from Contraction [Traction] Alopecia.

“It means that I've lost hair on the sides and that it may never come back," she explained. 

GoffPhotos

Take a second or two to check out Soph answering a bunch of seriously personal questions...

After taking her extensions out to reveal bald patches, she said: “So going forward I want to start looking after my hair and I want to make people aware that if you are getting extensions give your hair a break in between because you don't want to end you with bald patches like this.”

Honestly, we can't get enough of this slick new design. Looking like an absolute worldie, Soph. 

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

In honour of this slice of good news, let's all get checking out an update from our favourite radge-packets:

 

 

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 5

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Is A Retro Queen In The Amazing 'Younger Now' Video

Kylie Jenner Finally Opens Up About Her Breakup With Tyga

Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

Sam Claflin Wearing Shailene Woodley’s Swimsuit Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

9 Celebs Whose Fans Have Brutally Gone IN On A Fellow Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Future Wedding Could Appear On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Sexiest Spoilers From The Season Finale Of Ex On The Beach 7

Katy Perry Pushes Back 'Witness' Tour And Announces The Amazing Support Acts

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son

Binge-watching Netflix Might Be The Reason Why You’re Tired All Of The Time

The Hitman&#039;s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury’s Return In Upcoming Captain Marvel

Fans Praise Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman For Pursuing Her Dream Career

Get to Know: Bad Sounds

Aaron Chalmers calls his MMA fight his proudest moment

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Opens Up About His 'Proudest Moment' Winning His First MMA Fight - EXCLUSIVE

Troye Sivan And Tyler Oakley Are On The Palm Springs Vacation Of Literal Dreams

Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With Ed Sheeran Duet At Concert

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Teases New Song ‘Always You’, Reveals His Favourite One Direction Song

More From Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Explains Why She Feels Like She’s ‘Got A New Lease Of Life’

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss | MTV News

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Sophie Kasaei opens up about body image woes, “I’m really not confident with myself at the moment”
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Weight Worries, “I’m Really Not Confident With Myself”

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Thinks 'Malicious' Jemma Lucy Will Show Her True Colours Soon On CBB | MTV News

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House

MTV News

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Go Into CBB | MTV News

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry's Mr & Mrs Quiz Revealed Some VERY Interesting Insights Into Their Relationship

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Louis Tomlinson
Music

Louis Tomlinson Teases New Song ‘Always You’, Reveals His Favourite One Direction Song

Fans Praise Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman For Pursuing Her Dream Career

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son