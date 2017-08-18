Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

Sophie Kasaei has debuted the sleekest of hair transformations just days after revealing her struggle with a condition called Traction Alopecia, and it's safe to say we suddenly feel inspired to book ourselves in for the chop.

The Geordie Shore lass was attending a photoshoot with Scotty T, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, and Abbie Holborn to promote the upcoming series of the MTV show when fans spotted just how far she's come in her recent battle against hair-loss.

GoffPhotos

Soph had previously opened up about her struggle with the issue after admitting that her love of hair extensions has taken its toll on her scalp. "Because of all the extensions I've been getting, I've suffered from Contraction [Traction] Alopecia.

“It means that I've lost hair on the sides and that it may never come back," she explained.

GoffPhotos

After taking her extensions out to reveal bald patches, she said: “So going forward I want to start looking after my hair and I want to make people aware that if you are getting extensions give your hair a break in between because you don't want to end you with bald patches like this.”

Honestly, we can't get enough of this slick new design. Looking like an absolute worldie, Soph.

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

