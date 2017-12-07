Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei just revealed her real name and our whole lives have been a lie.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 11:05

There aren't many things that are absolutely certain in this world, but we would never have guessed that Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei has been pulling the wool over our eyes for all this time.

The reality star just dropped the biggest bombshell that her name isn't even Sophie after a fan pointed out that her Arabic necklace spells out a different girls name.

Check out Sophie Kasaei's incredible transformation over the years...

It was at that point that Soph revealed that her necklace is 100% correct, but it seems she stopped going by her real name a long time ago.

So what is this mysterious moniker she has been hiding from us for so damn long? Okay, we must admit that it's not MILES away from the name we all know and love, with precisely one letter different.

Twitter/SophieKasaei_

"Just wanted to let you know that your necklace says Sophia in Arabic not Sophie x," wrote the eagle-eyed fan, to which Sophie replied: "That's because my real name is Sophia 💁🏽"

So there you have, it is our pleasure to formally introduce you to Sophia Zarie Kasaei. 

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

One fan pointed out that Soph's real name may relate to her Italian heritage, replying: "Italian after all," and we guess it's not totally wild for her to have made the small switch from the Italian to English pronunciation. 

Potato, potata! Let's be honest, both names are equally beauts and suit her perfectly but we can't help but feel we have been living a lie this whole time.

Next minute we'll be finding out that Gaz isn't really called Gaz, and Vicky isn't... oh wait.

 

