Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple

Sophie Kasaei is finally ready to show her new lad off to the world, and it's safe to say she's pulled a worldie.

The Geordie Shore babe packed on the PDA with her man, Jay, at the National Reality TV Awards and together the pair looked like they won the genetic lottery.

PLAY the vid to see Sophie and her new fit bae get the giggles...

Sophie proved that she scrubs up very nicely indeed, donning a stunning gold dress that we can only imagine she shimmied her life away in throughout the night.

Oh, and can we talk about the makeup. Unreal.

But the most beauts part about her is the massive smile she's got on while chilling on her man's lap.

Jay donned a smart suit and tie with a fresh waistcoat, and posed for a snap on his own.

And just in case the whole lap-sitting and hand-holding situation wasn't enough to confirm that these two are most definitely a thing, Sophie went and dropped the L-bomb. Kinda.

She commented: "ILY 💕" under the snap, which it looks like she took herself.

Soph has remained pretty coy about her new man up until this point, but she did tell the Daily Star last week: “He’s lovely... We’ve only been dating three weeks so I’m keeping it private for now."

And in another equally dapper-looking snap of his, Sophie wrote: "Jesus Christ wow 😍"

He looks and sounds like a right keeper.

In other Sophie Kasaei news, something she probably won't be keeping is the hilarious parking ticket an angry civilian left on her car yesterday.

In the video at the top of the article, Sophie lols over the hilarious fake ticket, which states: "Your pig-headed, inconsiderate, feeble attempt at parking you have taken up enough room for a 10 mule team, 3 elephants, 1 ass and a safari of prostitutes from central London."

Jeez, remind us not to park outside that person's gaff.

Anyway, we're so happy to see that Sophie is loving life with her new man, and we wish her all the best with her parking in the future.