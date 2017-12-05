Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals

It looks like Christmas has definitely come early this year, as the whole Geordie Shore gang just whipped out some festive AF clothing and assembled to promote the upcoming series of Geordie Shore.

Take a look at the video to see the Geordie Lasses' incredible transformations over the years...

Sophie Kasaei looking nothing short of pure mint in a low-cut sexy Santa outfit as Nathan Henry (AKA the real Father Christmas) rocked that beard better than the man himself.

Abbie Holborn, Chloe Ferry and newbie Stephanie Snowdon opted for Christmassy skater dresses that had us thinking Chlo might just reignite her ice-skating career at any moment.

Meanwhile, Marnie Simpson and former Love Island star Sam Gowland both opted for onesies, with newbie Sam channeling major Rudolph vibes as Marnie looked like an excited kid on Christmas morning.

The lads and lasses were out to promote the new season of Geordie Shore, which means you'll be watching your fave radgies getting mortal VERY soon (Tuesday 9 January, to be precise).

With two new radgies, next season is set be increds. And it looks like the fresh meat are going to fit right in.

New lass Steph admitted: "I just love a drink, I love a party, there’s just no stopping us, I absolutely love it. Wild child!" You've come to the right place then babes.

Sam is definitely going to be welcomed to the fam with open arms too, he admitted: "I’d have to say my best quality is probably being able to get along with people.

"I should get on with both girls and boys ‘cause I talk to f**king anybody, but it’s gonna be interesting after I’ve had a few drinks ‘cause sometimes I can talk a bit too much (sic)."

Now bring on January, HOWAY!

Don't forget to tune into Geordie Shore on Tuesday January 9th at 10pm only on MTV.