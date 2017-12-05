Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals

Christmas never looked so mint.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 16:38

It looks like Christmas has definitely come early this year, as the whole Geordie Shore gang just whipped out some festive AF clothing and assembled to promote the upcoming series of Geordie Shore.

Take a look at the video to see the Geordie Lasses' incredible transformations over the years...

Sophie Kasaei looking nothing short of pure mint in a low-cut sexy Santa outfit as Nathan Henry (AKA the real Father Christmas) rocked that beard better than the man himself.

Santa’s Little Slut @sophiekasaei_ 🎅🏾🤶🏽🖤

Santa’s Little Slut @sophiekasaei_ 🎅🏾🤶🏽🖤

A post shared by Nathan Henry (@nathanhgshore) on

Abbie Holborn, Chloe Ferry and newbie Stephanie Snowdon opted for Christmassy skater dresses that had us thinking Chlo might just reignite her ice-skating career at any moment.

Getty

Meanwhile, Marnie Simpson and former Love Island star Sam Gowland both opted for onesies, with newbie Sam channeling major Rudolph vibes as Marnie looked like an excited kid on Christmas morning.

The lads and lasses were out to promote the new season of Geordie Shore, which means you'll be watching your fave radgies getting mortal VERY soon (Tuesday 9 January, to be precise). 

Getty

With two new radgies, next season is set be increds. And it looks like the fresh meat are going to fit right in.

New lass Steph admitted: "I just love a drink, I love a party, there’s just no stopping us, I absolutely love it. Wild child!" You've come to the right place then babes.

Getty

Sam is definitely going to be welcomed to the fam with open arms too, he admitted: "I’d have to say my best quality is probably being able to get along with people.

"I should get on with both girls and boys ‘cause I talk to f**king anybody, but it’s gonna be interesting after I’ve had a few drinks ‘cause sometimes I can talk a bit too much (sic)."

Now bring on January, HOWAY!

Don't forget to tune into Geordie Shore on Tuesday January 9th at 10pm only on MTV.

 

 

 

 

 

More From Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture
Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness
DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion
Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years
2017 MTV EMA: Best Red Carpet Hair And Beauty Looks
Geordie Shore And TOWIE Collide In Epic Night Out For Sophie Kasaei's Birthday
Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate
Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked
Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned
Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Rita Ora performs during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend