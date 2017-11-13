Sophie Kasaei Had The Best Suggestion For DJ Khaled After He Posted This Video Of Her
The Geordie Shore lass saw her opportunity and took it.
Sophie Kasaei couldn't be any more excited about the fact DJ Khaled recently posted a video of her on his Instagram page and her reaction is genuinely priceless.
The Geordie Shore lass was part of the MTV EMA build-up in London and was pretty vocal about how much she was rooting for the I'm The One artist to take home a gong.
At the time, she filmed a video predicting that DJ Khaled would be win the prize, arguing that 'Wild Thoughts' is "a Summer tune, and it’s the one that I remember. He is going to smash it, he smashes everything.”
DJ Khaled spotted the high praise and uploaded the video on his Instagram profile with the caption: "I agree."
Since then, Sophie decided that she'd be a fool to let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass her by and threw her hat in the ring for collabing with the record producer.
"Oh my god when @djkhaled posts a video of you on his insta [😂] wanna Colab mate?," she suggested.
No response from DJ Khaled as yet, but this would be something of a dream combination.