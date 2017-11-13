Sophie Kasaei Had The Best Suggestion For DJ Khaled After He Posted This Video Of Her

Sophie Kasaei couldn't be any more excited about the fact DJ Khaled recently posted a video of her on his Instagram page and her reaction is genuinely priceless.

The Geordie Shore lass was part of the MTV EMA build-up in London and was pretty vocal about how much she was rooting for the I'm The One artist to take home a gong.

Let's all get checking out what the Geordie Shore parents look like IRL...

At the time, she filmed a video predicting that DJ Khaled would be win the prize, arguing that 'Wild Thoughts' is "a Summer tune, and it’s the one that I remember. He is going to smash it, he smashes everything.”

DJ Khaled spotted the high praise and uploaded the video on his Instagram profile with the caption: "I agree."

I agree I agree A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Since then, Sophie decided that she'd be a fool to let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass her by and threw her hat in the ring for collabing with the record producer.

"Oh my god when @djkhaled posts a video of you on his insta [😂] wanna Colab mate?," she suggested.

Oh my god when @djkhaled posts a video of you on his insta 😂 wanna Colab mate? pic.twitter.com/0jzKFwOxbp — ☮ Sophie ☮ (@SophieKasaei_) November 13, 2017

No response from DJ Khaled as yet, but this would be something of a dream combination.