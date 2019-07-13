Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality

Sophie Kasaei has suffered the biggest beauty blunder of all after chasing a quick fix.

When the Geordie Shore babe needed her nails attended to in a hurry and her go-to nail place wasn’t available, she tried out a new nail bar and the results.... well, let’s say they weren’t great.

Without naming any names, Sophie took to her trusted Instagram Stories to vent out her shock, telling fans: “Like what the f**k are these?”

“They are the most disgraced nails ever, like I’m in such a rush to get my nails done so I just had to quickly go to a local shop and they’ve put these massive thick talons on my nails.”

Finished with a cute baby pink colour, there was no disguising how clunky the set of acrylics were.

“It looks like I’ve got pistachio shells stuck on my nails,” Sophie said.

She then shared a hilarious Instagram vs. Reality comparison of the nails she’d asked for and the less than desired result she got in the end.

Maybe she should’ve paid Chloe Ferry’s CM House of Aesthetics a visit…