Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018

We’re declaring 2018 the year of Sophie!

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 15:33

So far today we’ve had Holly Hagan giving us body confidence inspiration, now Sophie Kasaei is us giving life inspo!

The recently single Geordie Shore babe is excited for the New Year, and after the end of a six year relationship she’s determined to make herself her top priority. 

Geordie Shore's 2017 Year In Review: The Biggest Break Ups 

“Please hurry up 2018 🙏 I’m so excited to walk into the new year single, strong and focused on myself,” she’s written on Instagram. 

Sounds like the best way to live life next year - we are so loving (and copying) Sophie’s positive attitude. 

Please hurry up 2018 🙏 - I’m so excited to walk into the new year single, strong and focused on myself 🖕🏼 - Outfit from @missyempire

Earlier this month Sophie opened up about the reasons for splitting up with Joel, who actually called time on their relationship.

“He was like ‘I don't know what it is, Soph, but I just don't think it's going to work,’” Sophie explained in an interview with new! magazine. 

Sugar plum @joelcorry 🐔 - Off the shoulder dress is everything @jadorelamodeglasgow - Shoes @egoofficial

It all came down to the fact that Sophie was ready to settle down and Joel wasn’t. “I’m 28 and I do want to find happiness - and I did think it would be with Joel - but the fact of the matter is, he's just not ready,” she admitted. 

We cannot wait to see single Sophie in the Geordie Shore house! 

 

WATCH! Geordie Shore's 2017 Year In Review: The Biggest Break Ups 

 

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland’s Relationship Is Doomed To Fail
Sophie Kasaei ‘Completely Heartbroken’ After The Death Of Her Beloved Dog Ellie
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The Most Iconic Fashion Moments Of 2017
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei And Charlotte Crosby Will Probably End Up 'Shagging' Each Other On New Year's Eve
The Geordie Shore Girls Have Cracked The Key Ingredient To Gemma Collins’ Success
The Geordie Shore Girls Play The Festive Watch Your Mouth Challenge With Hilarious Results
The Geordie Shore Cast Get Competitive In A Ridiculous Round Of Christmas Charades
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Marnie Simpson Isn’t Holding Back About Her Opinion Of ‘Serial Cheat’ Lewis Bloor
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Chloe Ferry Reveals The Surprising Turn Of Events In Her Feud With Zahida Allen
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers Needs To Calm His Spending For This Shocking Reason
Niall Horan Explains Why Camila Cabello Burst Into Tears When They First Met
Holly Hagan embraces body positivity by showing cellulite on her bottom
Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite
Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018
Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers