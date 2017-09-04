Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018

So far today we’ve had Holly Hagan giving us body confidence inspiration, now Sophie Kasaei is us giving life inspo!

The recently single Geordie Shore babe is excited for the New Year, and after the end of a six year relationship she’s determined to make herself her top priority.

Geordie Shore's 2017 Year In Review: The Biggest Break Ups

“Please hurry up 2018 🙏 I’m so excited to walk into the new year single, strong and focused on myself,” she’s written on Instagram.

Sounds like the best way to live life next year - we are so loving (and copying) Sophie’s positive attitude.

Earlier this month Sophie opened up about the reasons for splitting up with Joel, who actually called time on their relationship.

“He was like ‘I don't know what it is, Soph, but I just don't think it's going to work,’” Sophie explained in an interview with new! magazine.

It all came down to the fact that Sophie was ready to settle down and Joel wasn’t. “I’m 28 and I do want to find happiness - and I did think it would be with Joel - but the fact of the matter is, he's just not ready,” she admitted.

We cannot wait to see single Sophie in the Geordie Shore house!

WATCH! Geordie Shore's 2017 Year In Review: The Biggest Break Ups