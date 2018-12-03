Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap

Fans are losing their sh*t.

Monday, December 3, 2018 - 16:40

Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei’s latest Instagram post has fans losing their sh*t over how damn fire she looks, and one even thought she was a famous singer.

Becoming an Ariana Grande lookalike is tough work but if there was ever a time to do it, the time is now. We’ll never say ‘Thank U, Next’ to this snap.

Play the video to see Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland's extra af Christmas decoration >>> 

Writing about going blonde, Sophie captioned her latest post with: “Blonde Saturday’s it is. Currently packing to go back to the toon for the weekend!”

“I get so homesick when I’m away for too long! But can’t wait for tonight with the troops!” She added, and we bet the toon can’t wait to have you back either Sophie.

We’re not the only ones who loved her latest selfie either, as her fans swarmed the comments section with nothing but love for the Geordie Shore original, with one commenting: “YESSSS TO THE BLONDE,” alongside a hell of a lot of fire emoji’s.

One eagle-eyed follower even spotted her resemblance to Ariana, writing: “You look like Ariana Grande, but with big boobs and a booty.” Fair play.

Instagram

Another fan also pointed out that it’s not just the ‘God Is A Woman’ vocalist that Sophie looks like now either, as she’s resembling one of her co-stars and BFF, Chloe Ferry.

“Sophie and Chloe are morphing into the same person,” they commented. You know what they say, the more time you spend with your gals, the more in sync you become. In every way.

Regardless of who Sophie looks like with blonde locks, she looks incredible. We’re so here for the queen of transformations. Slay.  

Don't forget to watch Sophie on Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!

Sophie Kasaei
