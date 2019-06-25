Sophie Kasaei Is Trolling Herself For Always Doing This One Thing On Instagram

Sophie Kasaei has perfected the art of the ultimate self-drag after trolling herself for always doing the exact same pose in her Instagram uploads.

The Geordie Shore lass took to the gram to share a 10/10 shot of her all-white outfit before coming through with the most iconic and very self-aware caption about her distinct lack of creativity.

“Iv really got to get rid of this head itch every photo my one hand is up 😂

Playsuit and boots @missyempire,” she wrote.

Proving that you shouldn't fix something if it isn’t broken, a bunch of fans came through to praise the image: “You look amazing😍😍” one person wrote, as others joked: “Looking beautiful as always! BUT you made me think of Head lice 😂.”

This comes as Sophie opened up about her future plans to start a family: “I don't even know if I can have kids. I'm nearly 30 now so I would like a fertility test to see. I'm also looking into freezing my eggs," she told The Sun.

“I have calmed down my life style. It's not attractive going out all night and doing the walk of shame when you are in love and nearly 30. I think it is my time to grow up a little bit.

At the time, she pointed out that the ultimate goal would be for all the Geordie OG lasses to have children at the same time. Can you even *imagine* their playdates?