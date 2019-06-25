Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Is Trolling Herself For Always Doing This One Thing On Instagram

Now that she's pointed this out, we can never unsee it...

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 10:31

Sophie Kasaei has perfected the art of the ultimate self-drag after trolling herself for always doing the exact same pose in her Instagram uploads.

The Geordie Shore lass took to the gram to share a 10/10 shot of her all-white outfit before coming through with the most iconic and very self-aware caption about her distinct lack of creativity. 

Now get checking out the social-media episode of That's What She Said...

“Iv really got to get rid of this head itch every photo my one hand is up 😂
-
Playsuit and boots @missyempire,” she wrote.

Iv really got to get rid of this head itch every photo my one hand is up 😂 - Playsuit and boots @missyempire

Proving that you shouldn't fix something if it isn’t broken, a bunch of fans came through to praise the image: “You look amazing😍😍” one person wrote, as others joked: “Looking beautiful as always! BUT you made me think of Head lice 😂.”

This comes as Sophie opened up about her future plans to start a family: “I don't even know if I can have kids. I'm nearly 30 now so I would like a fertility test to see. I'm also looking into freezing my eggs," she told The Sun.

Just Sophie and Charlotte getting all boozy on their jollies .... - - @charlottegshore

“I have calmed down my life style. It's not attractive going out all night and doing the walk of shame when you are in love and nearly 30. I think it is my time to grow up a little bit.

At the time, she pointed out that the ultimate goal would be for all the Geordie OG lasses to have children at the same time. Can you even *imagine* their playdates? 

 

