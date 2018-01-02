Sophie Kasaei Leaves Fans Stunned After Debuting Astonishing Body Transformation

Sophie Kasaei has debuted the impressive results of her recent weight-loss and fans are completely dumbfounded by her incredible body transformation.

The Geordie Shore lass has been an absolute worldie from day one, but it’s been pretty clear to everyone that she’s recently upped the ante when it comes to booking in those gym sessions.

Let's all get checking out Sophie Kasaei going into detail about the expectation vs. reality of going to the gym...

While she’s clearly feeling great in her skin at the moment, there was a time back in June 2017 when some unflattering bikini shots resulted in her self-confidence taking a bit of a nosedive.

Thankfully Sophie decided to take action about her body-image and has managed to lose an impressive two stone in the space of a casual six months.

In an interview with MailOnline, Sophie pinpointed the exact moment she decided to make a change: “There were pictures of me on the beach in June, and it was at that point where I I thought 'is that actually me?' I couldn't believe it was me. I never thought I was that big. I was so in denial about my weight.

“I always used to think that I was a skinny girl and in reality I wasn't. I would try and squeeze into a size 8 dress, because I didn't want to believe that I was a size 16.”

Placing the image that sparked her recent journey next to her current figure, Sophie wrote: “6 months ago vs now! I’ve lost over 2 stone and gone from a size 16 to a size 8! I couldn’t be happier!”

Fans flooded Sophie with praise, writing: “6 months!! This is incredible!!” before pointing out that we could all use a little bit of inspiration heading into the New Year: “You look amazing! Great motivation for me right now!”

What a worldie!

