Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’

You might remember that Sophie Kasaei was the victim of an attempted robbery at her home back in December. Now she's opened up about the ordeal via statement read out in court.

“I was extremely scared by what I saw. I thought he might stab either of us to get money. I saw my life flash before my eyes. I have never felt like that in my entire life,” admitted the Geordie Shore star of the incident.

You need to see The Geordie lasses' incredible transformations...

Known criminal Ryan Larson, 27, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday for the attempted robbery.

He arrived at her home on 27 December with a cardboard box posing as a delivery man. Sophie’s housekeeper, Alison McDonald, opened the door to Larson who then pushed past her yelling: “Give me the money, do you know who I am?”

Copyright/Getty

Larson then claimed that Sophie’s brother owed him money, before he attempted to gain access to the upstairs of the property.

By this point Sophie had rushed in to help her housekeeper and to stop Larson, but both women noticed he was armed with a screwdriver. The court was told that Larson told both women: “I’m going to stab you, get the safe, get the money.”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

As the criminal attempted to go upstairs he grabbed Sophie’s arm, leaving her with bruising. Thankfully she managed to free herself and run out into the street to get help.

Larson later dumped a Versace shirt he’s stolen from the property, and police managed to track him down because he’d left behind his cardboard box with his girlfriend’s address on it.

We hope Sophie is feeling a bit safer now that Larson has been sentenced.

WATCH! The Geordie lasses' incredible transformations over the years...