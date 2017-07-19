Sophie Kasaei On Being Told To 'Kill Herself' By Vile Trolls
And a lesson on how to rise above the hate.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 10:40
It might look like the dreamiest job in the world paying the bills by having a laugh with friends and getting mortal on the Toon but there's a dark side to fame that the Geordie Shore lot have had to get to grips with.
Explaining that a bunch of trolls regularly send her vile comments about her weight and encourage her to commit suicide, Sophie Kasaei has gone in on the tragically "insecure" people behind the messages.
Plus, she's got some great advice on how to rise above the hate for anyone going through something similiar:
