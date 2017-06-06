Sophie Kasaei On The Struggles Of A Long Distance Relationship With Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about how it can be a struggle spending so much time apart from boyfriend Joel Corry and she can understand why the same issue led to a brief split between Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey.

In her column for New! Magazine, the Geordie Shore lass explained that their work commitments make it hard for them to spend any more than a day per week in each other's company. And that arguments can and do escalate from that level of distance.

"Joel and I finally reunited this week, but only for a night! I find it so hard being away from him sometimes," she said. "I saw Gaz said this week that he felt that his recent split with Emma all came down to not seeing enough of each other and I can really relate to that.

It's never a case of them prioritising other people over their relationship, but Soph has admitted that finding the balance between work and love has been getting tougher than ever recently.

"Joel always invites me away with him but I’m just always so busy with work, it is really hard to have that balance," she confessed. "We have been arguing recently but I’ve never made out that we’re perfect."

This comes as Joel has been out in Zante for his DJ Summer residency, while Soph has been back in the UK wondering if/when good pal Charlotte Crosby is ever going to stop snoring. Classic.

Now get watching Soph and Joel Corry revealing what they love the most about each other: