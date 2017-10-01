Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei has opened about those reports that Charlotte Crosby is heading down under to compete in 2017's I'm A Celeb! and - for the record - she's equally clueless about what's going on.

As a bunch of people will know by now, the former Geordie Shore gal has always been keen to try her hand at eating kangaroo testicles, but last year revealed that bosses weren't keen on signing her up. Boo.

At the time, Char admitted that her experience on Celebrity Big Brother (which she eventually won) prompted ITV producers to search for someone totally undiscovered to light up their show.

But it seems they've had a change of heart recently, with insiders at The Sun revealing that she's "nervous" and "excited" to try and emulate the success of fellow Geordie winners Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt.

One person who we figured would have a bit of inside information about this signing is Sophie Kasaei, who has taken to her column in New! to address the jungle speculation.

"There have been rumours that Charlotte's going into the jungle, but everyone gets rumoured for I’m A Celeb, even I was last year!" she began. 

"Obviously I don’t know if she is but if it’s true then she will be AMAZING! She’s so competitive and will do anything to win. If it’s true I’ll be behind her every step of the way."

It looks like we're going to have to wait and see if Char will be sharing her hammock with creepy-crawlies and surviving off rice and beans in the next couple of months. 

But it sounds like she can count on pal Soph to save her from the worst bushtucker trials.

 

 

 

 

