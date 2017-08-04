Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Weight Worries, “I’m Really Not Confident With Myself”

Sophie Kasaei has been getting real about her struggles with body confidence, admitting that she’s really not feeling great right now. In fact she’s actually missed out on a holiday with friend because of her insecurities.

“I’m really not confident with myself at the moment,” Sophie writes in her latest new! magazine column.

“All my friends are on holiday in Marbella and I just didn’t want to go because when you're there you have girls walking around in heels and bikini and it’s so glam. My friends always say I’m beautiful but it’s really hard for people not in the public eye to understand what we go through,” she adds.

Despite how she’s feeling, the Geordie Shore star is trying to not let herself get too down. She has revealed that fans who send her kind messages via social media really help her frame of mind, and that her longterm boyfriend Joel loves her just as she is.

“Even though it’s hard to talk about, I really feel like the positive reaction I get from people totally outweighs all the nasty comments.

“Joel has always loved me whatever size I am, and even though he’s so into his fitness he completely understands that it’s hard for me to motivate myself. He’s been doing the gym thing since he was so young and I’m the fun one in the relationship anyway,” she shares.

We're totally on the same page as Joel, Sophie always looks gorgeous.

Words: Olivia Cooke

