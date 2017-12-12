Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore

The OG castmember has revealed he's leaving the show to focus on becoming a father.

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 12:02

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about the news that Gary Beadle won't be returning to Geordie Shore for it's sixteenth series and she's just as surprised by the situation as the rest of us.

Because Gaz has been such a key ingredient to the success of the show, Sophie admitted that she could never have predicted "in a million years" that he'd make an exit from the MTV series. 

Let's all get checking out Sophie Kasaei opening up about Gaz leaving the show once and for all...

For a bit of background about what led to Gaz's withdrawal - he and girlfriend Emma McVey are expecting their first child together, and Gaz figured now was as good a time as any to leave his radgie behaviour in the past.

Having declared that he has "no regrets" about his journey so far, original castmate Sophie K has come forward with some predictions about how his loss will impact the rest of the cast - particularly BFF Aaron Chalmers.

Not to mention her neat little prediction about how the rest of the radgies will respond when Gaz isn't around to reign their antics in. Yikes. 

Geordie Shore Series 16 starts Tuesday 9th January at 10pm (only on MTV, obvs)

While we're here it's only polite to get checking out a bunch of Gaz Beadle's greatest on-screen moments of all time. Let's all pour one out for the OG lad...

 

 

 

 

 

More From Sophie Kasaei

