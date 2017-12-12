Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about the news that Gary Beadle won't be returning to Geordie Shore for it's sixteenth series and she's just as surprised by the situation as the rest of us.

Because Gaz has been such a key ingredient to the success of the show, Sophie admitted that she could never have predicted "in a million years" that he'd make an exit from the MTV series.

For a bit of background about what led to Gaz's withdrawal - he and girlfriend Emma McVey are expecting their first child together, and Gaz figured now was as good a time as any to leave his radgie behaviour in the past.

Having declared that he has "no regrets" about his journey so far, original castmate Sophie K has come forward with some predictions about how his loss will impact the rest of the cast - particularly BFF Aaron Chalmers.

Not to mention her neat little prediction about how the rest of the radgies will respond when Gaz isn't around to reign their antics in. Yikes.

