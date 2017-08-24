Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News
It all came as a bit of shock.
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 10:36
Much like the rest of us, Sophie Kasaei wasn't expecting her Tuesday night to be overtaken by news that Gaz Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey are about to become parents for the first time.
The Geordie Shore lass has now come clean about her initial reaction to the pregnancy announcement, and while she knows Gaz will be a great father, it's safe to say she's still more than a bit shocked by the whole thing.
