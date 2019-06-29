Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus

You can take the girls out of Geordieland but you can never take the Geordie out the girls.

Sophie Kasaei has reminded fans who the cheekiest of the Geordie fam is as she played the most hilarious prank on Charlotte Crosby.

The long-term BFFs are currently holidaying in Cyprus with their boyfriends and were enjoying a classic holiday night in of cards and cans when things took a turn.

Sophie’s mischievous side truly jumped out as she decided to play porn super loud through the speakers still connected to her phone after pretending to go to bed.

Charlotte filmed the hysterical moment for Instagram Stories, saying (through tears): “We’re trying to play a normal game of cards and Sophie’s put porn on in the background.”

She told Sophie to “turn that off” but quickly got cut off by one giant, well-rehearsed moan that sent the gals into fits of laughter yet again.

We wonder what the neighbours thought was going on, eh? Either way Sophie knows how to liven up any kind of night and this classic prank will surely never get old.

Never change, Soph.